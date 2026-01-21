Kalyan Jewellers shares take a 12% dip as investors pull back

Big investors step back, but company growth continues

Selling was influenced by institutional activity, with mutual funds and foreign investors trimming their exposure—mutual funds hold more than 14% and foreign investors hold about 14% of the company, but earlier exits and minor shifts in past quarters have added uncertainty.

Even though promoters own a solid 62%, worries about pledged shares and past stake sales linger.

Analysts say Kalyan's business is still growing well, but its high valuation makes it extra sensitive when markets turn rough.