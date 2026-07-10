Kandou AI opens India chip design headquarters in Hyderabad

Hub to design chips, train engineers

This new hub will handle everything from designing high-speed chips to developing firmware and offering technical support.

CEO Linga praised Hyderabad's "the depth of technical expertise here is exceptional" and shared plans to team up with local universities and the government to train future chip experts.

Former Minister KT Rama Rao said Kandou's move highlights Hyderabad as a rising hotspot for deep-tech innovation and could attract even more opportunities for young engineers.