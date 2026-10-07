Kanohar Electricals stock rises 20% after April-June 103% revenue jump
Business
Kanohar Electricals's stock shot up 20% to ₹1,131 after the company reported a massive 103% jump in revenue for April-June, reaching ₹137 crore.
The boost came from higher manufacturing and a better product mix, particularly a higher contribution from the 400 kV segment, which aided operating leverage.
Kanohar Electricals targets ₹950 cr revenue
The company has big plans, aiming for ₹950 crore in revenue by FY27 and eyeing new markets with higher-voltage products.
In Q1 alone, it landed fresh orders worth ₹332.3 crore, pushing its order book to ₹2,026 crore, all set to be delivered in the next couple of years.
Incorporated in 1972, Kanohar now manufactures transformers and provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for substations and transmission lines.