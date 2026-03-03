Kanpur cops bust ₹400cr GST scam, arrest 2 suspects

Gang created 38 fake companies

With forged documents, the fraudsters claimed over ₹80cr in fake tax credits and moved ₹250cr through accounts of unsuspecting victims.

The case came to light after someone noticed their wedding loan papers had been misused.

Police have arrested two suspects so far, seized phones and documents in raids, frozen ₹1.5cr across three accounts, and are still searching for others involved as the investigation continues.