Kanpur's Archana Mishra says Aadhaar PAN misused in ₹15cr fraud
Archana Mishra, an e-rickshaw driver from Kanpur, got hit with income tax notices for a massive ₹15 crore fraud.
Turns out, someone used her Aadhaar and PAN cards to set up a fake company in her name.
She says she was tricked back in 2020 by people promising help with a bank account and loan, but instead they misused her documents.
Mishra denies involvement as inquiry begins
Mishra told reporters, "I drive an e-rickshaw to feed my family. I have nothing to do with any company or crores of rupees." She believes Sanjeev Gupta is behind the scam.
At first, local police didn't take her complaint seriously and even pressured her into signing a compromise.
After she reached out to the police commissioner, a new inquiry started: one officer was suspended for negligence and suspects are now being questioned.
The investigation is ongoing.