Kanpur's Archana Mishra says Aadhaar PAN misused in ₹15cr fraud

Mishra denies involvement as inquiry begins

Mishra told reporters, "I drive an e-rickshaw to feed my family. I have nothing to do with any company or crores of rupees." She believes Sanjeev Gupta is behind the scam.

At first, local police didn't take her complaint seriously and even pressured her into signing a compromise.

After she reached out to the police commissioner, a new inquiry started: one officer was suspended for negligence and suspects are now being questioned.

The investigation is ongoing.