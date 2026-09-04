Karamtara Engineering to open ₹875cr IPO with shares priced ₹241-₹254
Karamtara Engineering, known for making steel parts for renewable energy and power lines, is opening its ₹875 crore IPO on September 9.
Shares are priced between ₹241 and ₹254 each, valuing the company between ₹7,790 crore and ₹8,174 crore.
The offer includes both new shares and a chance for existing investors to sell.
Karamtara bids close on September 11
You can bid for shares until September 11, with anchor investors bidding on September 8.
If you're watching the markets, Karamtara will list on BSE and NSE by September 17.
Before this IPO, the company already raised ₹546 crore from big names like Amara Partners and some Indian celebrities.
They're also expanding factories in Gujarat and Saudi Arabia.
JM Financial, ICICI Securities, and IIFL Capital Services are managing the whole process.