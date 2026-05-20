Karbon Business launches AiAccountant for India's small and midsize businesses

AiAccountant offers 2 service modes

AiAccountant offers two modes: a full-service option for businesses without finance teams, and automation tools for those who already have in-house staff.

Its AI is trained on data from over 300 million transactions across more than 3,000 businesses, making it especially handy in busy sectors like manufacturing and retail.

It's already picked up more than 500 paying customers with a strong 50% monthly growth rate, a sign that affordable AI accounting is catching on fast with Indian small and midsize businesses.