Karnataka announces data center parks in Bengaluru Mysuru and Mangaluru
Business
Karnataka just announced plans for major data center parks in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mangaluru to give the state's tech and industry scene a real boost.
The Bengaluru park near Hoskote will be powered by solar energy from Pavagada and use recycled water from the city. Pretty cool way to keep things green.
Mangaluru Baikampady 350-acre data center site
In Mangaluru, 350 acres in Baikampady have already been picked out, while officials are still scouting locations in Mysuru.
The government says it will handle essentials like power and water so companies can set up shop easily.
A committee with top leaders (including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar) will help speed things up, and an investor meet is coming soon.