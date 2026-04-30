Karnataka announces data center parks in Bengaluru Mysuru and Mangaluru

Mangaluru Baikampady 350-acre data center site

In Mangaluru, 350 acres in Baikampady have already been picked out, while officials are still scouting locations in Mysuru.

The government says it will handle essentials like power and water so companies can set up shop easily.

A committee with top leaders (including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar) will help speed things up, and an investor meet is coming soon.