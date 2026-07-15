Karnataka Bank appoints Biji Sreekrishnavilas Sankaranarayanan as executive director
Business
Karnataka Bank just picked Biji Sreekrishnavilas Sankaranarayanan as its new executive director for the next three years.
She officially steps in on July 15, 2026, bringing fresh energy to the bank's leadership team.
Biji Sreekrishnavilas Sankaranarayanan 31 years' experience
Biji SS comes with 31 years at South Indian Bank, handling everything from corporate and retail banking to digital transformation.
She has a postgraduate degree in mathematics, an MBA in human resources, and a management certification from IIM-K.
The bank is counting on her experience to drive growth and strengthen its strategy going forward.