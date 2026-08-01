Karnataka Bank crosses ₹2L/cr mark and vows steady growth
Business
Karnataka Bank just crossed the ₹2 lakh crore mark in total business, a big achievement for the team, customers, and everyone involved.
In a recent update, the bank thanked its supporters and said it's focused on keeping up this steady growth.
Karnataka Bank Q1FY27 business nearly ₹1.97L/cr
For April-June 2026 (Q1FY27), the bank's business stood at nearly ₹1.97 lakh crore.
Loans grew by 16.62% over last year to ₹86,610.21 crore, while deposits also went up by about 7% to reach ₹1,10,396.41 crore.
All signs point to solid momentum as they move forward.