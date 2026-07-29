Karnataka Bank Q1 net profit rises 43.28% to ₹418.95 cr
Business
Karnataka Bank just posted a strong start to the year, with net profit jumping 43.28% to ₹418.95 crore in the first quarter compared to last year.
This boost comes as the bank hit record business levels and saw both loans and deposits climb.
Karnataka Bank advances rise 17%
Gross advances (basically, money lent out) rose 17%, while deposits grew 7%.
The bank also improved its financial health: bad loans dropped, return on assets went up, and capital strength reached 21.10%.
Managing Director and CEO Raghavendra S Bhat credits smart management and digital upgrades for these wins, saying customer-focused solutions are at the heart of their progress.