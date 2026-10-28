Karnataka Bank Q2 net profit rises 36.59% to ₹435.89cr
Business
Karnataka Bank just posted a strong second quarter, with net profit jumping 36.59% to ₹435.89 crore compared with last year.
The boost came from higher total and interest income, showing the bank is on a solid growth track.
Business volume climbs past ₹2Lcr
The bank's business volume climbed to over ₹2 lakh crore, thanks in part to a 19% surge in its Retail, Agriculture, and MSME segment.
Managing Director and CEO Raghavendra S Bhat credited loyal customers and the team's hard work for these results.
Plus, the bank improved its asset quality: nonperforming assets dropped to 2.27%, making things look even healthier for the future.