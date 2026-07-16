Karnataka dispatches inaugural duty free shipment to UK under FTA
Karnataka just kicked off its first exports under the new U.K.-India Free Trade Agreement, which started today.
Thanks to the deal, 99% of Indian products, including aluminum and electronics from Bengaluru, can now enter the UK without any import duty.
British Deputy High Commissioner Chandru Iyer was there to send off the inaugural shipment.
Karnataka plans UK roadshows and outreach
The FTA opens up big opportunities for Karnataka's biotech, pharma, textiles, garments, marine products, and engineering sectors.
Local favorites like Chikkmagaluru coffee and spices will now reach the UK duty-free.
The state also expects a boost for its IT industry as British companies look to set up shop in Bengaluru and Mysuru.
To make the most of this, Karnataka is planning roadshows in the UK and outreach programs for coffee growers, garment makers, and MSMEs (plus more collaborations in aerospace and clean energy are on the horizon).