Karnataka raises minimum wages by 60%: Check new income slabs

The Karnataka government has announced a major hike in the minimum wages, raising them by a whopping 60%. The revised wage structure, which ranges from ₹19,300 to ₹31,100 per month, is aimed at improving economic security for workers in the unorganized sector and bringing uniformity in wage classifications. The move was announced by Labour Minister Santosh Lad.

Wage details Revised rates for Bengaluru Under the new wage structure, laborers in Bengaluru will now earn a minimum of ₹23,376 per month. Skilled workers in the state capital will be entitled to ₹31,114 per month. Meanwhile, revised rates for other parts of Karnataka will fall between ₹19,300 and ₹21,251 per month. The minister said this notification is a major step toward providing economic security for workers across specified industries in the state.

Policy change Major step toward labor reforms Lad also revealed that the government has replaced the earlier four-zone classification system with a unified notification covering all scheduled employments. He said this is the first time all scheduled employments have been brought under a single notification. The minister added that this revised wage structure will directly benefit lakhs of workers employed in 81 scheduled occupations across Karnataka.

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