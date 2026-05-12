Karnataka High Court asks ED to explain Gameskraft founders' arrest
Business
The Karnataka High Court wants the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to explain why it arrested the founders of Gameskraft, a popular online rummy platform, in a ₹250 crore money laundering case.
Founders Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh, and Vikas Taneja were picked up on May 8 in Telangana.
The court has asked for the ED's response by May 14.
ED alleges Gameskraft founders funneled 250Cr
The ED claims Gameskraft attracted users with bonuses, referral rewards, and instant cash offers, especially tempting for new players.
Investigators say the founders funneled ₹250 crore from the platform into investments that weren't what they seemed.