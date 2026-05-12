Karnataka High Court asks ED to explain Gameskraft founders' arrest Business May 12, 2026

The Karnataka High Court wants the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to explain why it arrested the founders of Gameskraft, a popular online rummy platform, in a ₹250 crore money laundering case.

Founders Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh, and Vikas Taneja were picked up on May 8 in Telangana.

The court has asked for the ED's response by May 14.