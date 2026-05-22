Karnataka High Court quashes KIADB bid on Embassy East land
Big news for Bengaluru's tech scene: The Karnataka High Court has scrapped KIADB's move to take back more than 78 acres from Embassy East Business Park.
This land was originally set aside for IT and ITES development, but things got heated when KIADB raised concerns about how Embassy East handled its agreements with Lam Research India.
After some clarifications, the court decided the company had addressed those worries.
Sublease and 1,125Cr agreement triggered dispute
It all started with a 25-acre sublease and a massive ₹1,125 crore Agreement to Sell signed last year.
KIADB felt these deals broke rules about needing their approval and not transferring ownership outright.
Embassy East pushed back, saying the agreement was conditional: no rights changed hands unless KIADB said okay.
In the end, the court sided with Embassy East but left room for KIADB to take new legal action if needed.