Karnataka High Court quashes KIADB bid on Embassy East land

Sublease and 1,125Cr agreement triggered dispute

It all started with a 25-acre sublease and a massive ₹1,125 crore Agreement to Sell signed last year.

KIADB felt these deals broke rules about needing their approval and not transferring ownership outright.

Embassy East pushed back, saying the agreement was conditional: no rights changed hands unless KIADB said okay.

In the end, the court sided with Embassy East but left room for KIADB to take new legal action if needed.