Karnataka launches government 1st policy to onboard 8 governance startups
Karnataka just rolled out its "Government First Policy," making the state government an early adopter for startups building tech to solve real-life governance problems.
Announced at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, the move kicks off with eight startups working on projects for the Praja Seva department and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).
Karnataka offers up to ₹25L grants
These chosen startups get up to ₹25 lakh in grants, access to anonymized government data, and a safe space to test their ideas.
The focus is on using tech, like AI for handling complaints (SanMejora) or Smart Terra, to make public services work better.
Minister Priyank Kharge summed it up: "It's not just about funding. We are ensuring they get good mentorship and incubation and, more importantly, that the government becomes their first client."
The plan is to bring 100 startups on board soon, with even bigger ambitions ahead.