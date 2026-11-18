These chosen startups get up to ₹25 lakh in grants, access to anonymized government data, and a safe space to test their ideas.

The focus is on using tech, like AI for handling complaints (SanMejora) or Smart Terra, to make public services work better.

Minister Priyank Kharge summed it up: "It's not just about funding. We are ensuring they get good mentorship and incubation and, more importantly, that the government becomes their first client."

The plan is to bring 100 startups on board soon, with even bigger ambitions ahead.