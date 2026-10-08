Karnataka launches 'Government First' offering local startups up to ₹25L
Business
Karnataka just kicked off "Government First," inviting local startups to create AI tools that tackle real issues in public services: think smoother citizen support and smarter water management.
Startups can land work orders worth up to ₹25 lakh, but they'll need to apply by 5pm on October 23, 2026.
'Government First' pilots test AI
Selected teams get to test their AI ideas directly with government departments, focusing on things like faster grievance redressal and unified call centers under Praja Seva problem statements.
There's also a push for tech that helps cut water waste and finds new ways to reuse wastewater.
Over the next three years, Karnataka hopes this will boost around 100 startups and bring fresh innovation into everyday governance.