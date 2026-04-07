Karnataka launches strategy to boost deep tech startups beyond Bengaluru
Business
Karnataka just rolled out a fresh strategy to boost deep tech innovation and help startups thrive outside Bengaluru.
The focus is on cutting-edge tech like AI and quantum computing, with Chairman Prashant Prakash saying the goal is to make things easier for founders: think better access to funding and global connections.
Karnataka plans Centers of Excellence
The state wants to spread startup growth statewide by setting up Centers of Excellence in key tech fields.
They are planning hackathons and bootcamps in smaller cities, plus bigger funding opportunities through programs like Elevate and Elevate Next.
IT and BT Secretary N. Manjula says these steps are all about helping startups grow across Karnataka, not just in the big city.