Nandini curd to be cheaper from November 29
What's the story
The Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers Federation (KMF) has announced a price cut for Nandini curd, effective from November 29. The decision comes after a directive from the state government and is aimed at benefiting consumers. Under the revised pricing, a 500g pack of Nandini curd will now cost ₹33 instead of the previous price of ₹34.
Pricing details
KMF's commitment to cooperative principles
The price of the 1kg pack of Nandini curd has also been reduced from ₹68 to ₹66.
The KMF made this announcement in an official statement, emphasizing its commitment to cooperative principles and balancing the interests of consumers and milk producers.
The federation has been providing dairy products for five decades while empowering lakhs of dairy farmers in Karnataka economically.
Price adjustment
Revision of Nandini milk and curd prices
Responding to a request from milk producers, KMF had revised the prices of Nandini milk and curd from November 1, 2026.
However, the state government later directed the federation to cut curd prices by ₹2/kg for consumer welfare.
Earlier this month, the Karnataka Cabinet approved an ₹8/liter hike in Nandini milk prices effective November 1.
Brand assurance
Assurance to consumers and support for dairy farmers
KMF has assured consumers that the Nandini brand is backed by modern processing technology, quality checks, and food safety standards.
The federation also highlighted its role in supporting the livelihoods of dairy farmers across Karnataka.
The latest price cut comes as a relief for consumers who were affected by the earlier price hike implemented on November 1.