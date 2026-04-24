Karnataka, Naukri.com give newly established KITS-registered GCCs 90-day free access Business Apr 24, 2026

Karnataka has teamed up with Naukri.com to make hiring easier for global capability centers (GCCs), especially in cities like Mysuru and Mangaluru, not just Bengaluru.

For the next two years, newly established GCCs registered with KITS get zero-cost access to Naukri.com's customized GCC starter package for 90 days, making it simpler to find the right people fast.