Karnataka, Naukri.com give newly established KITS-registered GCCs 90-day free access
Business
Karnataka has teamed up with Naukri.com to make hiring easier for global capability centers (GCCs), especially in cities like Mysuru and Mangaluru, not just Bengaluru.
For the next two years, newly established GCCs registered with KITS get zero-cost access to Naukri.com's customized GCC starter package for 90 days, making it simpler to find the right people fast.
Naukri.com to boost statewide hiring
This move is part of Karnataka's push to grow its skilled workforce and support innovation statewide.
Along with job-matching tools, Naukri.com will help GCCs build their brand and streamline hiring.
The partnership also means sharing insights about local job trends, so more opportunities reach beyond the big city, helping both companies and young professionals across Karnataka.