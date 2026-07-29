Karnataka officials discuss expanding Takeda Pharmaceutical GCC in Bengaluru
Business
Karnataka officials just sat down with Takeda Pharmaceutical to talk about expanding Takeda's Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bengaluru, the company's first innovation hub in Asia.
Karnataka pitched biotech and medtech collaborations
During the meeting, Karnataka highlighted its strong biotech and medtech scene, pitching collaborations with places like C-CAMP and Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre.
The state wants Takeda to team up with local startups and research hubs, tapping into Bengaluru's skilled workforce.
Karnataka also promised full support for Takeda's growth here, hoping to boost both global pharma innovation and opportunities for homegrown talent.