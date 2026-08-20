Karnataka raises pension income cap to ₹1.2L, adds 20L beneficiaries
Karnataka just raised the annual income cap for its Social Security Pension program from ₹32,000 to ₹1.2 lakh, opening the door for over 20 lakh more people who were missing out earlier.
This means extra financial help is now available to elderly folks, widows, and people with disabilities across the state.
Verification finds 32.14L eligible, 18.06L stopped
Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, who holds the Revenue portfolio, called this move a fix for a "long-pending issue" that kept many out of the program.
After checking records, 32.14 lakh beneficiaries were found to fit within the new bracket and will keep getting support.
However, during a recent verification drive using Kutumba software and the Sanyojane app, about 18.06 lakh beneficiaries were stopped because they didn't have valid documents or weren't at their listed addresses.