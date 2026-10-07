Karnataka revives Bengaluru Skill Summit November 3-5 at Lalit Ashok
Business
Karnataka is bringing back the Bengaluru Skill Summit from November 3-5, 2026, at The Lalit Ashok.
After drawing over 6,500 people last year, this event is all about the second edition of the Bengaluru Skill Summit announced by Karnataka's skill-development department.
Summit will gather government leaders, stakeholders
Announced at a curtain-raiser in Bengaluru, the summit will gather government leaders and key stakeholders.
The state's focus is clear.