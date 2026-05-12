Karnataka rolls out liquor pricing policy based on alcohol content
Karnataka is rolling out a new liquor pricing policy this Monday, and it's all about what's in your glass.
Drinks with higher alcohol content, often the cheaper options, are set to get more expensive, while premium drinks with less alcohol might actually cost less.
The idea is to factor in not just how strong a drink is, but also its impact on public health and society.
Karnataka trims tiers, automates pricing
The state has trimmed down its old 16-tier price system to just eight, making things simpler and more transparent.
Prices are now calculated automatically based on alcohol content and taxes, so there's less room for manual tweaks or confusion.
Social costs like health care are built into the math too, estimated at ₹1,200 per liter of alcohol in 2024-25 and rising over time.
Some whisky, bourbon whiskey, beer, gin, brandy, vodka and liqueur labels have been notified with marginal price changes effective from Tuesday.