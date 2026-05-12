Karnataka rolls out liquor pricing policy based on alcohol content

Karnataka trims tiers, automates pricing

The state has trimmed down its old 16-tier price system to just eight, making things simpler and more transparent.

Prices are now calculated automatically based on alcohol content and taxes, so there's less room for manual tweaks or confusion.

Social costs like health care are built into the math too, estimated at ₹1,200 per liter of alcohol in 2024-25 and rising over time.

Some whisky, bourbon whiskey, beer, gin, brandy, vodka and liqueur labels have been notified with marginal price changes effective from Tuesday.