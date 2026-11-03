Karnataka tech funding rebounds to $4.6 billion as deals drop
Business
Karnataka's tech scene is bouncing back: funding shot up by 26% to $4.6 billion in the first nine months of 2026, according to Tracxn.
That's a solid recovery after last year's big drop, though the number of deals actually fell by 35%, showing investors are being a bit more selective.
CRED Sarvam Rapido lead late-stage funding
Most of the money went to bigger, established companies: late-stage funding climbed 32%, led by huge rounds for CRED ($540 million), Sarvam ($255 million), and Rapido ($240 million).
Early-stage startups also got a boost with $1.7 billion raised (up 35%), but seed investments dropped as investors played it safe.
FinTech, enterprise apps, and auto tech were hot sectors; Bengaluru kept its top spot while Mysuru made impressive gains too.