Karnataka wants big green energy investments—here's what's up
At Davos, Karnataka's Industries Minister MB Patil pitched the state as a renewable energy hotspot to ReNew Power's CEO, Sumant Sinha.
Their chat focused on expanding solar, wind, and hybrid projects in Karnataka, plus the state's strong grid and manufacturing setup.
Patil also held separate talks with Xylem Inc. executives about setting up a wastewater treatment plant.
Why should you care?
Karnataka already has strong renewable potential and is chasing even bigger goals—like attracting over ₹1.5 lakh crore in new industrial investment proposals across sectors, including about ₹20,913 crore earmarked for wind and solar.
The state is rolling out affordable solar projects for farmers and exploring cool ideas like Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) tech with Octopus Energy to cut electricity costs.
If you're into clean energy or future jobs in this space, Karnataka is definitely making moves worth watching.