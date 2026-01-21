Karnataka wants big green energy investments—here's what's up

Why should you care?

Karnataka already has strong renewable potential and is chasing even bigger goals—like attracting over ₹1.5 lakh crore in new industrial investment proposals across sectors, including about ₹20,913 crore earmarked for wind and solar.

The state is rolling out affordable solar projects for farmers and exploring cool ideas like Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) tech with Octopus Energy to cut electricity costs.

If you're into clean energy or future jobs in this space, Karnataka is definitely making moves worth watching.