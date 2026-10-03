Karnataka's Innoverse Foundation announces 1st deeptech enabler cohort for startups
Business
Karnataka's Innoverse Foundation has announced its first cohort for the DeepTech Enabler program to help promising startups move from early wins to real commercial success.
The first batch features seven companies working on everything from autonomous, amphibious and underwater systems (AquaAirX) to silk-based wound care (Fibroheal Woundcare), and even space data tech (Hyspace Technologies).
DeepTech enabler program targets ₹70cr revenue
Over nine months, the program aims to double these startups' annual revenue, from ₹35 crore to ₹70 crore, and boost their growth capital past ₹300 crore.
If all goes well, this could open doors for more deep tech innovation in Karnataka soon.