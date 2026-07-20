Karur Vysya Bank posts record Q1 profit of ₹756 cr

Karur Vysya Bank just hit its highest-ever quarterly profit: ₹756 crore in the first quarter of FY2027, up 45% from last year.

This big leap came thanks to a strong boost in net interest income, which climbed 32% to ₹1,423 crore.

The bank also managed to improve its net interest margin to 4.3%, showing it is getting more efficient at making money from loans.