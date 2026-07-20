Karur Vysya Bank posts record Q1 profit of ₹756 cr
Karur Vysya Bank just hit its highest-ever quarterly profit: ₹756 crore in the first quarter of FY2027, up 45% from last year.
This big leap came thanks to a strong boost in net interest income, which climbed 32% to ₹1,423 crore.
The bank also managed to improve its net interest margin to 4.3%, showing it is getting more efficient at making money from loans.
Karur Vysya advances cross ₹1L cr
Total business jumped 16% year over year, reaching ₹227,267 crore by June 2026.
For the first time ever, advances crossed the ₹1 lakh crore mark, up 17%.
Retail jewel loans soared by 47%, and deposits grew by 15%, all while keeping asset quality steady (GNPA at just 0.74%).
CEO Ramesh Babu B says the bank is focused on steady growth and keeping things sustainable, noting that the bank "successfully front-loaded growth in the first quarter of this financial year."