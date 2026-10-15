Karur Vysya Bank Q2 FY27 net profit ₹788cr up 37.3%
Business
Karur Vysya Bank just reported a big win for Q2 FY27, with net profit up 37.3% year over year to ₹788 crore.
The boost came from higher net interest income, which grew 18.7%, and a slight improvement in net interest margin to 4.3%.
KVB business up 18% to ₹239,712cr
The bank's total business hit ₹239,712 crore, up 18% from last year. Deposits rose by 16%, and loans grew by 20%.
They also managed to keep bad loans low, with gross NPA dipping to 0.69%.
After the results, KVB shares edged up on the BSE, and the board approved new share allotments under its employee stock scheme.