Kaynes Circuits invests ₹4,995cr in Tamil Nadu for new factory
Kaynes Circuits India is investing nearly ₹4,995 crore to build a high-tech electronics factory in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.
This new facility will make advanced printed circuit boards (PCBs), camera modules, and wire harnesses—marking the state's first big leap into multilayer PCB manufacturing.
It's all part of Tamil Nadu's push to grow beyond its usual tech hubs and build a fresh electronics cluster.
The plant will create about 4,700 jobs
The plant is set to create about 4,700 jobs and sits right next to VinFast's electric vehicle factory—so it could spark some cool collaborations in EV parts and batteries.
Backed by India's massive ₹22,919 crore scheme to boost local electronics production, this move signals bigger opportunities for tech talent and startups looking for action outside the usual cities.