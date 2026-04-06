Kaynes Semicon targets GaN, micro-LEDs under India's Semiconductor Mission 2.0
Business
Kaynes Semicon is stepping up its game by moving into gallium nitride (GaN) and micro-LED sectors as part of India's Semiconductor Mission 2.0.
CEO Raghu Panicker shared that they're evaluating a GaN facility for power electronics and exploring a joint venture with a Southeast Asian partner for micro-LEDs, both aimed at putting India on the map for next-gen chips and displays.
Kaynes Semicon opens Gujarat OSAT plant
Kaynes has also fired up its new semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) plant in Gujarat, which started rolling on March 31.
This facility has an initial capacity of around 3 million units a month, expandable to 1.5 billion units annually.
With more expansion planned, Kaynes is quickly becoming a major player in India's chip scene.