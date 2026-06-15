Kazakhstan signs Firebird deal for $5B 'Data Center Valley' project
Kazakhstan just signed a huge deal with U.S.-based Firebird, backed by NVIDIA, to build major AI infrastructure in the country.
The plan could bring in up to $10 billion, starting with a $5 billion "Data Center Valley" project, $1 billion of that coming from Kazakhtelecom.
By 2027, they're aiming to open a 125-megawatt data center in northeast Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan to host 100,000 NVIDIA GPUs
Kazakhstan wants to become a digital hotspot by using its cheap energy and location between Asia and Europe.
The new data center will pack 100,000 of NVIDIA's latest GPUs for serious computing power.
Firebird is handling the tech side while Kazakhtelecom manages energy and connectivity.
Deputy Prime Minister Zhaslan Madiyev says this could bring in $3 billion a year from exports and help Kazakhstan team up with global tech giants.