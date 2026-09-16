Kearney report says Tamil Nadu could create ₹1.2L/cr annually
Business
Tamil Nadu could create more than ₹1.2 lakh crore of annual fiscal capacity every year just by getting smarter with revenue collection and spending, according to a new Kearney report.
No need for extra taxes or more borrowing: the focus is on making existing systems work better, like improving GST collections (especially from services), tweaking alcohol taxes, and updating stamp duty fees.
Report recommends Tamil Nadu tighten revenues
Right now, the state's debt is pretty high and it's running a big revenue deficit.
The report suggests that tightening up on things like mining revenues and using national funds more efficiently could really help balance the books.
If these changes happen, Tamil Nadu could see stronger growth and less financial stress down the road.