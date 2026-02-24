KEC International secures ₹1,000cr+ contracts in India, abroad

KEC's cables business also picked up more deals, pushing their year-to-date (2026) orders to ₹21,300 crore. Their order book plus L1 stands at over ₹41,000 crore—pretty impressive for anyone tracking the industry or thinking about future jobs in infrastructure.

Financials

Operating PAT rose faster. But there's a catch: KEC's net debt has also risen, and net working capital days have increased.

So while business is booming, they'll need to keep an eye on those financial pressures as they expand.