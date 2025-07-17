Next Article
KEI Industries sees morning trade boost
KEI Industries shares climbed 2.28% to ₹3,980 on Thursday, thanks to impressive results for fiscal 2025.
The company posted a 20% jump in revenue and nearly 20% higher net profit, showing it's having a solid year.
Healthy finances and dividend payout
KEI isn't just growing fast—it's also keeping its finances healthy, with low debt and earnings per share up to ₹75.65.
The company rewarded shareholders with a hefty 200% interim dividend and earned a spot in the Nifty Midcap 150 index, signaling it's one to watch.
Stock still below last year's high
Investors are feeling good about KEI after its strong performance and announced plans to expand by buying new land in Gujarat.
Even though the stock is still below last year's high, these moves are fueling optimism about what comes next.