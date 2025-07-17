KEI Industries sees morning trade boost

KEI isn't just growing fast—it's also keeping its finances healthy, with low debt and earnings per share up to ₹75.65. The company rewarded shareholders with a hefty 200% interim dividend and earned a spot in the Nifty Midcap 150 index, signaling it's one to watch.

Stock still below last year's high

Investors are feeling good about KEI after its strong performance and announced plans to expand by buying new land in Gujarat.

Even though the stock is still below last year's high, these moves are fueling optimism about what comes next.