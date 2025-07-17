Next Article
Samsung billionaire Lee acquitted in long legal battle
Big news for Samsung: Chairman Jay Y Lee has been acquitted by South Korea's Supreme Court on all fraud and stock manipulation charges tied to a major merger back in 2015.
The court said there was no criminal wrongdoing, ending a legal battle that's hung over Samsung since 2020.
Samsung can now focus on competing globally
The verdict instantly boosted Samsung's stock prices and eased worries for investors.
It also closes a chapter linked to an old political scandal, letting Samsung focus on competing globally—especially as tech exports face new challenges.
For anyone following big business or tech, this is one of those moments that shapes the industry's future.