Phoenix Mills shares experience 2.07% increase

Q4 FY25 results of Phoenix Mills

For Q4 FY25, Phoenix Mills saw its revenue drop to ₹1,016 crore from last year's ₹1,306 crore.

Net profit also dipped slightly to ₹347 crore versus ₹389 crore a year ago.

On a yearly basis too, both revenue and profit have edged down compared to FY24 (Moneycontrol.com).