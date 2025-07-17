Next Article
Phoenix Mills shares experience 2.07% increase
Phoenix Mills's stock jumped over 2% on Thursday, closing at ₹1,511.50—even though the company's profits have slipped lately.
The stock is part of the Nifty Midcap 150 index, making it a notable midcap player to watch.
Q4 FY25 results of Phoenix Mills
For Q4 FY25, Phoenix Mills saw its revenue drop to ₹1,016 crore from last year's ₹1,306 crore.
Net profit also dipped slightly to ₹347 crore versus ₹389 crore a year ago.
On a yearly basis too, both revenue and profit have edged down compared to FY24 (Moneycontrol.com).