Tech Mahindra's stock declines by 1.16%
Tech Mahindra's stock slipped by 1.16% on Thursday, closing at ₹1,589.30—putting it among the top losers on the Nifty 50.
The drop comes even though the company just posted higher revenue and profits for both the quarter and the year, following a broader market trend that also hit other big names like SBI Life and Wipro.
Annual profit at ₹4,244 crore, dividends announced
For June 2025, Tech Mahindra's revenue grew to ₹13,351 crore with net profit at ₹1,128 crore. Over the full year ending March 2025, profit increased significantly to ₹4,244 crore.
The company keeps its debt super low (just a 0.02 ratio) and announced solid dividends—₹30 per share in July and another ₹15 announced in October 2024.
Still, despite these positives, analysts say investor mood is "very bearish" right now given overall market jitters.