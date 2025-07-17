Tech Mahindra's stock declines by 1.16%

Annual profit at ₹4,244 crore, dividends announced

For June 2025, Tech Mahindra's revenue grew to ₹13,351 crore with net profit at ₹1,128 crore. Over the full year ending March 2025, profit increased significantly to ₹4,244 crore.

The company keeps its debt super low (just a 0.02 ratio) and announced solid dividends—₹30 per share in July and another ₹15 announced in October 2024.

Still, despite these positives, analysts say investor mood is "very bearish" right now given overall market jitters.