Kelp DAO loses almost $293 million in rsETH bridge exploit

Aave freezes markets, token down 20%

To stop things from getting worse, Kelp DAO quickly paused rsETH contracts across mainnet and several L2s. But the damage spread fast.

At least nine other platforms were affected, and Aave (a major lending protocol) had to freeze related markets and its token dropped 20%.

Security firm Cyvers pointed out that blacklisting the hacker's address right away blocked a second attempt and the protocol was just three minutes away from losing an additional $100 million, highlighting just how crucial rapid responses are when everything is so connected.