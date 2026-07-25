Keltron launches Shravan hearing aid in Kozhikode at ₹8,000

The Moodadi unit can roll out 30,000 Shravan devices every year and offers low-cost repairs across Kerala.

Thanks to a fresh ₹1 crore budget boost, this place will soon become a 13-acre electronics village making even more healthcare gadgets, think oxygen concentrators and motorized wheelchairs, with plans to triple its workforce and help young people get certified for industry jobs.

As legislator K. Praveenkumar put it, this project is set to create real opportunities while building up local tech talent.