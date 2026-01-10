Next Article
Kentucky cuts income tax from 4% to 3.5%
Business
Starting January 1, 2026, Kentucky is dropping its flat income tax rate from 4% to 3.5%.
Thanks to House Bill 1, signed by Governor Andy Beshear, workers and businesses across the state will keep more of their earnings—adding up to about $718 million in total annual savings.
What this means for you (and local businesses)
For a typical household earning the state's median income, this tax cut means saving around $323 a year without lifting a finger.
Small businesses like sole proprietorships and S corps also get a boost, sharing at least $97.6 million in yearly savings statewide.