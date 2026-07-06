Kerala, Adani Group dispute proposed 49% Vizhinjam port sale

Aswani Gupta says MSC not exclusive

Adani Ports's CEO Aswani Gupta reassured everyone that MSC won't get exclusive control: "The port is, and will continue to be, open to all partners from around the world to bring in new business, in line with the concession agreement," he said.

The $1.397 billion deal still needs a green light from both the Competition Commission of India and Kerala's government, which are now reviewing the proposal.

The state government has sought legal advice from the Advocate General before anything moves forward.