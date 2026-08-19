Kerala announces 20% bonus, ₹10,000 Onam advance to RPL workers
Business
Good news for RPL workers: Kerala's Labor Department just announced a 20% bonus and a ₹10,000 Onam advance for the 2025-26 year.
The move was decided at a meeting led by Labor Minister Bindhu Krishna on August 19.
RPL will take out a ₹15 lakh loan to facilitate the payment of the bonus and associated employee benefits.
Minister Bindhu Krishna to visit RPL
Minister Krishna also assured employees that she will visit RPL in the second week of September to listen to their concerns and help sort out any unresolved problems.
Key officials and leaders attended the meeting, showing that worker voices are being taken seriously this time around.