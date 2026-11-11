Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan to inaugurate Dhanlaxmi Bank centenary
Dhanlaxmi Bank is about to hit its 100-year milestone, with centenary celebrations kicking off on November 14 in Thrissur.
Kerala's Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the event, which brings together bank staff past and present, along with representatives from the industrial and social sectors, and dignitaries.
Dhanlaxmi Bank: scholarships, ₹1L-cr expansion aim
To mark the occasion, the bank will announce a scholarship scheme for academically bright students from underprivileged backgrounds. It's all about supporting education where it matters most.
On the business side, Dhanlaxmi Bank has notched up nine straight quarters of profit and aims to achieve ₹1 lakh crore in total business within five years by expanding across Keralam, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.