Kerala PSUs are making money, and the state is beaming
Business
Kerala's government-run companies are having a moment—27 out of 48 PSUs recorded profits, racking up ₹27.3 crore in operating gains.
That's a huge leap (₹82 crore more than in the 2024-25 fiscal year), and the report lists reforms and expansion moves.
Top earners and the return of the PSUs
KMML was the top earner, bringing in ₹45.5 crore, with Keltron and Keltron ECL also bouncing back strong.
More PSUs are now making money—17 compared to just 9 in the 2024-25 fiscal year.
Creative moves and government support
A bunch of PSUs boosted their sales, and some got creative: Coir Corporation cashed in at Lulu Mall, KAL jumped into electric scooters, KSDP opened a marketing center, and KEL landed orders from Karnataka.
The state even pitched in for worker dues to keep things running smoothly.