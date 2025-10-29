Next Article
Kerala raises rubber support price to ₹200/kg ahead of elections
Business
Kerala just raised its rubber support price from ₹180 to ₹200 per kg, starting November 1.
This move is meant to give some financial relief to rubber farmers, especially in central Kerala and northern farming areas, and comes right before local elections.
First subsidy hike since last year's increase
This is the first subsidy hike since last year's increase from ₹170 to ₹180.
With Kerala producing over 80% of India's rubber—and facing global shortages and higher demand—the state hopes this boost will help farmers keep up production.