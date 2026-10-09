Kerala rolls out Tech Keralam and IT parks affiliation scheme
Business
Kerala just rolled out Tech Keralam and a new IT Parks Affiliation Scheme, hoping to make the state a bigger name in tech.
Announced by Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty, this move is all about bringing together startups, tech companies, and research groups, while tapping into Kerala's skilled talent and existing IT parks.
The focus: more jobs and a boost for hot fields like AI and emerging technologies.
Future Corporation to build digital ecosystem
The Future Corporation will steer this project, aiming to attract global players and strategic investments.
Its goal is to build a strong digital ecosystem that supports innovation, entrepreneurship, and better digital infrastructure, making Kerala stand out as a destination for next-generation technology.