Kerala scrutinizes Adani $1.4bn sale to MSC of Vizhinjam stake
Business
Kerala is taking a close look at Adani Group's big move to sell nearly half its stake in the Vizhinjam port project to Switzerland's MSC Group for about $1.4 billion.
The deal, announced June 30, 2026, stirred up controversy because state leaders said Adani didn't ask for Kerala's approval first, a step required by their agreement.
Kerala law department reviews Adani proposal
After pushback, Adani sent the proposal to the Ports Department and Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), which is government-run.
Now, Kerala's Law Department is reviewing it before a top committee led by the chief secretary decides if it goes to the state cabinet.
Plus, central government approvals for foreign investment and security are still needed before anything is final.