Kerala State Cooperative Bank launches Gen Z Tech Loan ₹1L
Business
Kerala State Cooperative Bank is rolling out the Gen Z Tech Loan on July 27 to help students buy laptops and tablets for their studies.
If you're an undergraduate or above, you can apply for up to ₹1 lakh at a student-friendly 6.99% interest rate.
Loan 30-month repayment parent-guarantor 0.5% discount
You get 30 months to pay back the loan, but you'll need a parent as guarantor.
There's also a sweet bonus: students using this scheme get a 0.5% interest discount on other educational loans from Kerala Bank.